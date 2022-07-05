The Bravisimo Network Admits That The Duck Dynasnty Family Is Not Real - And Reveals They're All Just Actors

WEST MONROE, Louisiana - (Satire News) - According to Ipso Facto News, that hairy bearded bunch of coon asses from down around the bayous of Louisiana are not really whom they claim to be.

IFN reporter Tapioca Swizzle has learned from a very sourceful source that the Cajun Robertson family is not really a Cajun family at all, but instead every last one of them is a Hollywood actor.

The actor who portrays family head Phil Robertson is actually Bobby Crass, a Jewish actor from Brooklyn. The actress who stars as his wife Kay is long time standup comedian Leslie Litt, who was actually born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Canada).

The group of thespians was brought together by famed atheist writer/producer/director Antonio Bigginbush, who wrote the famous Beatles song, "Yellow Submarine."

SIDENOTE: Bigginbush told Miss Swizzle that all of the male reality show members have beards that are totally fake. He also pointed out that even Kay's underarm hair is fake.