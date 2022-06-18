What’s the Deal with Kellyanne?

Kellyanne Conway has a book! She can read and someone wrote for her! It’s called, “Here’s the Deal: A Memoir”. So even when she’s retired from serving and defending the American Hitler, she’s trying to gain press for her book by referencing Donald’s “Art of the Deal”.

Hitler wrote a book too, called “My Struggle”. Why do the evil always see themselves as victims of a kind? Didn’t Trump constantly talk about how he was the most attacked, most wounded, most this and that everything in order to make himself seem godly, messianic, a martyr, a Jesus?

I wonder who Kellyanne will compare herself to. Mother Teresa, Ghandi, Roseanne Barr, Lady Gaga?

I bet her biography is fascinating. I bet she talks a lot about how wonderful Donald Trump is. I bet a lot of people will read half of it, then toss it out the window. I bet it’s the only source of income she’ll have coming in now that her boss is all lined up for Sing-Sing.

Time for her to get out “her message” and distance herself from the ginger shithead before he starts naming names and throwing everyone under every bus that passes by just before he’s fitted for an orange jumpsuit.

Is that why she wrote it? In case someone brings her in front of a panel of people who want to know just what she was doing and/or tweeting during Jan 6.

I say wait until your local library has a copy, if you really need to read Kellyanne’s words. Then you can always smear boogers on it for the next person to read!