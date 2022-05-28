Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies That She Was Born With a Penis

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that if these incessantly vulgar rumors about her and her tits, and her ass, and her vagina, do not stop then she will hire an attorney and sue the pants off of every male and female who is critical of her face, her huge ear lobes, and her outie belly button.

MTG says that even though she has a skin as tough as at that of a rhino's skin, she still gets her feelings hurt when people, mostly college-educated people, say that she has a face that can easily stop a clock for 28 minutes.

The congresswoman from the "Bushel of Peaches" state of Georgia noted that even a horrendously butt-ugly, creepy creature like Rudy Giuliani calls her the most ugly, vulgar names on both sides of the Missouri River.

Taylor Greene wants everyone to know, that contrary to the vicious rumors that was started by Nancy Pelosi, she, (MTG) does not now, nor has she ever had a penis.

The Georgia-born scarecrow pointed out that she will admit that she does have a very big, puffy pussy, which can appear to look like she has a prick, but she remarked "Look, I am all-girl, and I really and truly do not need a pecker, because I already have all of the pee-pees that I want and need." ■