The Reason Celine Dion Had To Cancel Her Concert Tours of Japan, Portugal, Bolivia, and Pisagovia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 1 May 2022

image for The Reason Celine Dion Had To Cancel Her Concert Tours of Japan, Portugal, Bolivia, and Pisagovia
"Celine has gotten so damn skinny, all of us use her as a human swizzle stick." -A CELINE DION BAND MEMBER

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - One of the greatest singers of all time, has just sadly informed the news media that she is having to cancel her upcoming "Singing Up A Storm To The Fantabulous Songs of Celine Dion World Concert Tour."

The 54-year-old Canadian songstress told Music Moments Magazine reporter Calcutta Cotton, that the decision was made for three damn good reasons.

Firstly, the singer has developed lesions on her tongue that prevent her from hitting high b sharps, high c sharps, and low h sharps.

Secondly, Ms. Dion, has suddenly developed a fear of flying, and traveling by ship would have extended her 33-day travel time to 291 days.

And thirdly, it is no secret that Celine has become anorexic, bulimic,and transpissamic.

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen, recently told his very good friend, Anderson Cooper, that the skinny-as-heck, Ms. Dion is now down to 61 pounds.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

