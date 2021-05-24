The 2021 American Idol Winner Will Never, Ever Have To Drive A Heavy Machine Fork Lift Again

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The hard-rocking, country raspy-voiced singer from the Left Coast is the new American Idol recipient of the coveted, American Idol Golden Microphone Trophy.

Chayce Beckham, who until a few months ago worked as a heavy machine fork lift operator, beat out a grand total of 17,902 contestants from Papoose Rattle, New Mexico to Rotten Peaches, Georgia.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, 46, pointed out that the 24-year-old Chayce is not only extremely talented and can play the guitar, the accordion, the tuba, and the glockenspiel, but he is also fluent in 9 languages including Swahili, Apache, and Macadamian.

Seacrest also revealed that Beckham served aboard the American naval polaris submarine, The USS Marilyn Monroe, where he was in charge of the periscope.

The native of Apple Valley, California commented that his idols include Bruce Springsteen, Bob Baffert, Tim Duncan, and Buck Yazoo & The Yahoo Ranch Cattle Branders.

American Idol judge Katy Perry says that she is totally infatuated with the hot-looking Beckham, and she confided to fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, that if she wasn’t married, she would be all over him like mustard on a hot dog.

SIDENOTE: Within an hour of being crowned the new American Idol winner, Chayce said he received 717 marriage proposals from women ranging in age from 19 to 91.