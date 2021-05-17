HOLLYWOOD- (Satire News) – The LaLaLand Daily news agency revealed that one of the best rock singers to appear on the singing show was eliminated by the American Idol viewers who cast millions and millions of votes.

Huckleberry Citrus with LaLaLand Daily said that many audience members were shocked to hear 16-year-old Casey Bishop sing the song “Hey, I’m Not Kinda Gay, I’m A Bunch Gay,” which was written by Black Kitty Meow Meow, who bills himself as the only black, gay, atheist, Republican rapper in the entire United States.

Reports are that the high school singer did end up getting 93% of the San Francisco vote, but a highly-reputable TV viewership consulting firm, pointed out that she only received 3% of the Georgia vote, 2% of the Kentucky vote, and 0% of the Alabama vote.

Meanwhile, American Idol judge Katy Perry reportedly told fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, that she has asked Casey Bishop to be her opening act on her upcoming 2021 Happy Girl Summer Tour.

Elton John, Boy George, and the guy who dressed as a policeman in the gay band, the Village People all texted Casey and told her that they would love to record a duet with her.

