Jada Pinkett Smith Files For Divorce - Will Smith Is Devastated!

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - In a move that has not really surprised those who are in the know, Jada Pinkett Smith has hired famed divorce attorney Gloria Allred, and she has filed for divorce from her extremely tempermental, totally out-of-control husband Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith, according to info guru Andy Cohen, has been threatening to divorce 'Willie' for the past three years, but she added that every time he gets down on his hands and knees, and begs her not to divorce his ass, promising that he will seek counseling and do something about his runaway temper, which on a scale of 1 to 10 is rated a 17.

"Willie" has been known to push waitresses, who failed to ask him if he wanted a drink refill.

According to Boom Boom News, he also once, at a Los Angeles Lakers game, tripped one of the referees as 'she' ran by Willie's front-row seat.

Noted psychiatrist Homer P. Picalini, stated that Smith is a perfect example of a person who was not breast fed, who is spoiled as shit, and who whines like a brat when he does not get his way.

SIDENOTE: Dr. Picalini calls this ailment the Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump Shithead Syndrome.