Chris Rock To Star In G.I. Jane 2 With Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Ricky Gervais, and Yo Yo Afro Woke

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 March 2022

image for Chris Rock To Star In G.I. Jane 2 With Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Ricky Gervais, and Yo Yo Afro Woke
America's unhappiest couple - Jada Pinkett Smith (R) and Will Smith Pinkett (L).

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Tittle Tattle Tonight has just broken the story that comedian Chris Rock will be staring with Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith (Will's wife), rap singer Yo Yo Afro Woke, and Brit twit Ricky Gervais in the sequel to G.I. Jane, G.I. Jane 2.

In the sequel Rock will star as a drill seargeant who is so rough, he makes Will's character, Brucey "Cupcake" Washington cry like a little two-year-old baby girl.

Ricky Gervais will star as G.I. Jane's (Jada's) illegitimate love interest, Fernando Del Fernando-Valley.

And hip hopper Yo Yo Afro Woke will star as the well-endowed rapper, Iceberg, who steals Jada's character away from Gervais' character due to his charm, his wealth, and his peckerino (prick).

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The film will have an X-rating due to the vulgarly explicit sexual encounter between Will Smith's character "Cupcake" and the adult male Mongolian monkey.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

