Laurence Fox remaining silent

Although things have been happening in the world, Laurence Fox strangely hasn't put his viewpoint about it.

With Oscar night violence, a threatened world war, human atrocities across the globe Detective Hathaway from Lewis has not been raising his head above the parapet.

'It is a bit strange' said Nincompoop, the actor's agent 'I saw the Oscars, and thought he we go again, old Foxxy will be out on Twitter talking about it, but so far, nothing at all from him.'

Piers Morgan was said to be as equally confused by the actor's brilliant show of indifference 'It is not like Lozza at all' said Morgan 'usually it is me telling him to pipe down.'