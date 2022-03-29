Chris Rock Files a $97 Million Assault Lawsuit Against Will Smith

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz is reporting that Chris Rock has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the "Sucker-Punching Bully" aka Will Smith.

Rock has hired the services of noted lawsuit attorney Gloria Allred, who has a won-loss record of 389-0.

Miss Allred, who loves going after fucking bullies said that this case will be like taking candy from a baby or like taking a pair of high heels from Elton John.

She said that the lawsuit will be for $97 million, but she expects to settle for $93 million.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Will Smith's said that the "Bully Bitch" punk is already calling up friends and asking them to loan him money, lots and lots of money.

SIDENOTE: iNews is reporting that Jada is planning on divorcing Will due to his (as she put it) unbelievable motherfucking temper!