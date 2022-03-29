Chris Rock Files a $97 Million Assault Lawsuit Against Will Smith

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Chris Rock on the left and Will "The Sucker Punching Punk" on the right.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz is reporting that Chris Rock has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the "Sucker-Punching Bully" aka Will Smith.

Rock has hired the services of noted lawsuit attorney Gloria Allred, who has a won-loss record of 389-0.

Miss Allred, who loves going after fucking bullies said that this case will be like taking candy from a baby or like taking a pair of high heels from Elton John.

She said that the lawsuit will be for $97 million, but she expects to settle for $93 million.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Will Smith's said that the "Bully Bitch" punk is already calling up friends and asking them to loan him money, lots and lots of money.

SIDENOTE: iNews is reporting that Jada is planning on divorcing Will due to his (as she put it) unbelievable motherfucking temper!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Chris RockGloria AllredJada Pinkett SmithWill Smith

