The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LONDON - (Satire News) - The Duchess of York is reportedly upset at the fact that the British government is forcing her to change the name of her brand new adult sex toy shoppe, which she just opened two months ago.

Sarah Ferguson said that she has officially changed the name of her shoppe from The Lascivous Lobster Adult Sex Toy Shoppe to simply Sarah's Toe Shoppe, to avoid getting sued by London's Lascivious Lobster Pub.

A spokesperson for the pub said that the pub's owner, Matthew Markus Magillicuddy, did not like the fact that people were making fun of his pub because of Fergie's adult toy shoppe.

Fergie, who is 1992, was involved in the Infamous Toe Sucking Scandal along with multi-millionaire Texan John Bryan, said that she had no idea the Lascivious Lobster Pub even existed, especially since it is so small it only has three tables and six chairs.

Sarah told her boyfriend Piers Morgan that she's just happy that she did not get a tattoo with her original adult sex toy shoppe's name on her ass like he had suggested.