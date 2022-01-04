New Politically Correct Fashion Doll Has A Tramp Stamp, Piercings, and a Hormonal Imbalance

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 4 January 2022

image for New Politically Correct Fashion Doll Has A Tramp Stamp, Piercings, and a Hormonal Imbalance
The new glamorized and totally sexually liberated 2022 Betsy Doll.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Hasbrutha Toy Company, formerly Hasbro, has just introduced it's brand new Betsy Doll edition.

A rep for the huge toy company, Agatha Milladilla, 42, stated that the latest doll, in keeping with being politically correct will feature a Betsy who is not 6-foot-2-inches (in scale) but the more realistic 5-foot-5-inches (in scale).

The doll will also feature a bikini line tattoo, along with a pierced nostril ring, lower lip ring, and a nipple ring,

Ms. Milladilla, who just recently divorced her third husband, added that the company decided to be totally realistic and the new 2022 Betsy will also feature cellulite, spider veins and a yeast infection.

SIDENOTE: The company did balk at the idea of having the new Betsy suffer from hellacious mood swings as well as being bulimic.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Cellulitedollpolitically correct

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more