Missouri Reports That The Most Popular Word in The State is "Vagina"

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri – (Satire News) – After conducting an extensive study at a cost of $675,000, to the Missouri taxpayers, the “Show Me” state has just announced the results.

A spokesperson for the state, Jonas Quickfoot, 63, stated that the state’s most popular word is “Vagina.”

Quickfoot remarked that it easily surpassed last year’s favorite word “Cornbread.”

The state study noted that they accepted derivatives of the “V” word; which included “Hooha,” “Beaver,” “Muffin,” “Cunt,” and of course the ever popular “Pussy.”

Meanwhile, Cheyenne Patio, a reporter with Scandal Today commented that thousands of Missourians complained about the enormous cost of the survey, which took a full two-weeks to complete.

One little old blue-haired woman from Stubborn Mule, Missouri, Henrietta Fork, 91, stated that the money could have been better spent; such as for buying replacement beaks for elderly woodpeckers, whose peckers have been severely damaged, after years and years of peck, peck, pecking!