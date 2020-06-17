Mice Caught On Rat Trap Images Now Available!

A story covered in the pages of satirical news website TheSpoof.com yesterday, about mice having been duped by an improbable rat trap contraption, has been given credibility by the publishing of photographic evidence.

Moys Kenwood, 56, told how he had initially ridiculed the equipment his wife had purchased at the market to rid their home of rodents, but had been forced to 'eat his words' when the plastic glue-trap snared seven mice in four days.

Now, in an attempt to convince bewildered readers of the authenticity of his wild claims, Kenwood has published a photograph of two frightened mice well-and-truly stuck to the tray in a pose that clearly teaches them a valuable lesson about how not to spend their nocturnal hours.

Said Kenwood:

"I woke in the middle of the night to a faint scraping or scrabbling sound, which was the sound of claws scratching on plastic as the mice attempted to scramble clear. There was also some frantic squeaking. I rolled over and went back to sleep."

Animal Rights campaigners were outraged. One said:

"It's an outrage! They're all God's creatures - even the vermin!"