Rat Trap Glue Snares Flies!

A man has revealed how the Rat Trap Glue product his wife bought at the market to snare a family of mice living in his roofspace, can also be used to get rid of the nasty hazard of household flies - in their zillions!

Moys Kenwood, 56, whose wife bought the rat-trapping device from the Baset market in her successful bid to catch the mice living in the loft of their house, had an idea once the rodents had been dispensed with.

Noticing that the death tray still had a reasonable amount of glue on it, he placed it at the back of the tiny restaurant outside their house, where his wife sells noodles and soup to the general public.

He also placed a piece of bread on the tray as 'bait'.

The next morning, he was shocked, and unspeakably pleased, to find almost every bit of space on the tray taken up with flies. Some of them were still buzzing away, and making frantic, jerky movements in a vain bid to extricate themselves from their gelatinous jail.

To no avail.

Later, Mrs. Kenwood took the tray away, and tossed it onto a fire she'd started in the back garden to burn some trash.

Zillions of other flies are expected to replace the dead flies later today.

And every other day.