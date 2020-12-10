Mouse Ran Over Sleeper's Arm

There's nothing as annoying as being rudely awakened in the middle of the night by some noise or other from outside in the street, but that wasn't the case for one man in the very early hours of this morning, when he was wrenched from his slumbers by something running over his arm.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was sleeping soundly like a beautiful baby, but that all changed at 3:30 a.m., when, in the midst of a wonderful dream, he felt footsteps running along his upper arm and shoulder.

Snapping awake, he frantically sought the thing responsible with a torch.

He heard a scampering and a scurrying, and spied a mouse trying to get out of the mosquito net, but getting out wasn't as easy as getting in had been!

Using a pillow to try and bash the creature into oblivion, Kenwood eventually - and inevitably - flapped wildly enough for the edge of the net to be raised in the draught, and the mouse escaped, off into the night.

Or morning, as it now was.

Unable to settle back down to sleep due to worrying about the possibility of the mouse coming back, Kenwood spent an uneasy hour-and-a-bit straining his eyes in the dark - for nothing.

Later, Mrs. Kenwood was dispatched to the market to buy another glue tray, so that her husband could have his revenge on the filthy piece of vermin.