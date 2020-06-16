Rat Trap Glue Really Did Work!

A man who had "severe doubts" as to the potential effectiveness of a pest control product that his wife brought home from the market, was forced to concede he had been premature in his analysis, after a total of seven mice fell victim to it in four days.

Moys Kenwood, 56, scoffed when his wife pulled the Thai-produced product, ARS Rat Glue, from her shopping bag last Thursday.

It looked and seemed silly, with its black plastic tray laced with glue, onto which leftover food could be placed as 'bait'. Surely, any self-respecting rodent would see through this paper-thin ploy to ensnare them?

The mice in Kenwood's loft, however, were no match for the technology, and absent-mindedly scampered over the surface of the glue-filled sheet to their doom.

Or dooms.

Said Kenwood:

"I honestly didn't think the mice would fall for it, but it just shows you how desperate they've got during the savagely testing times we're experiencing with the Coronavirus."