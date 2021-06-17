Monica Lewinsky Spotted With Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Tongue-Wrestling At The La Brea Tar Pits

LA BREA, California – (Satire News) – Reports that rock singer Steven Tyler is cheating on girlfriend Kate Gosselin have surfaced, as an unnamed source reported seeing the 73-year-old rock and roller with the much younger 47-year-old former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Tyler and Lewinsky were allegedly engaged in a free-style, no-holds-barred, tongue-wrestling match at the La Brea Tar Pits, in the Aerosmith front man’s 2021 Lamborghini Diablo Colorado.

The rock star who can hit some very high notes that aren’t even on the music chart, has been known to cheat on most of his women, including porn star Jolene Hotfield, who recently stared in the X-Rated skin flicks titled, “Alana Does Alabama," and "The Pole Dancer Whose Vagina Could Yodel In 3 Languages."

Meanwhile unconfirmed reports that Kate Gosselin has been doing the do with Anderson Cooper are most probably not true.