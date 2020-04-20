Hard Time for Viagra Astronauts

THE sponsors of America’s first manned commercial space flight have been announced as Viagra.

Elon Musk, who runs Space X, the company ready to launch its first two astronauts into orbit shortly, said that the sponsorship deal had attracted stiff opposition.

He said: “Viagra were very persistent in their pursuit of this deal. Frankly, we didn’t know if they could keep it up.”

“In the end we had to say yes to their firm offer, which was hard on their competitors.”

“It would have been easy to let this deal get away, but we were determined not to pull a boner on this one.”

The mission, which will send two mature NASA astronauts into space from American soil for the first time in almost 20 years, has been beset by controversy.

NASA have been forced to deny that the astronauts 53-year-old Douglas Hurley and 49-year-old Robert Behnken will be handsomely paid to demonstrate their sponsors’ products in space.

A spokesman said the astronauts had received a lot of unfair criticism, and were patriots who were just doing their service. He said: “Our men need no incentive to stand up for their country.”