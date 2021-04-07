Famous Person telling the same anecdote for the fourth time

A celebrity has told the same anecdote for the fourth time on television in a week.

Interviewed by Graham Norton, BBC News 24, Lorraine, and Gordon Ramsey, in a cooking programme, the film star told the same anecdote four times.

Known for his role as the second murder victim in every crime drama going and a Shakespearean career that goes back decades, the chap is one of those names you don't know but whose face will haunt your dreams.

Colin Braithwaite, a long time fan, said, 'I only ever put the TV on to watch him really, I mean I have episodes of Vera, Death in Paradise, and Inspector Lynley on my Sky box just to watch him, but every time he wheeled out the same boring stories on TV, I went off him a bit more'.

The actor said, 'I really do have a boring life. Have I told you about the time I met Sir Ian McKellan recently?'