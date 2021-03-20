Who Should Really Win An Academy Award?

First off, the American voters who voted Donald Trump out of office! Like, good-bye, Mussolini! And giving Democracy a second chance!

The best supporting actor should go to Georgia Congressman Jim Clyburn for pushing Joe Biden up front and center, looking stronger and more presidential with every speech, who eventually ended up with the nomination, 306 Electoral votes, the Presidency, the White House, and Air Force One.

Of course, the lead actor has to go to Joe Biden. The guy looks the part, sounds Presidential, can spell, fits the Office, is magnanimous, knows the difference between Afghanistan and Pakistan and where each is located, is aware China and India share a border, has compassion, and doesn’t kiss up to Putin. He also has a Doctor in the house.

The supporting actress has to be Kamala Harris. Her voice sings, and besides, she’s from California.

Best/Maybe/Bad actor award goes to Governor Andrew Cuomo. No explanation was necessary.

All the doctors, nurses, first responders, hospital workers, ambulance drivers, everyone involved in fighting COVID-19 deserve the Cecil B. de Mille Supernova Annual Award in gratitude for their sacrifices. The entire world is overwhelmed by their dedication, professionalism, and just plain being so kind.

COVID-19 has been the skunk in the room for over a year, but vaccines and masks will eventually chase it out. And stay out!

The Award for best story of the year has to go to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. At age 3, his step-father, a Holocaust survivor, made a break in a forest from a Nazi death march. The boy hid and finally heard the rumble of an army tank approaching. The only English words his mother had taught him were, “America is good.” The tank stopped, the hatch opened, a black soldier appeared, and Blinken's step-father said, “America is good.”

Still good.

Read more by this author: