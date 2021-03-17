What does Laurence Fox think?

Although it has been a while since actor, singer-songwriter, and political heavyweight Laurence Fox has told us anything, it is even longer since another Laurence Fox, a 57-year-old father of three from Chipping Sodbury, has stated an opinion. We thought we would ask him.

'Well, it is nice that you asked, but I really don't have time for this. I am not some right-wing moany **** wit who used to be married to an actress. Let me live my life in my own way. It is bad enough on my Twitter feed, without you lot asking me for my opinion.'

In another story, Patsy Palmer, a 32-year-old post-woman, said, 'I shut my Zoom meeting for three weeks, saying I didn't have time for this, and now Bianca from Eastenders is getting all of the attention. It is so unfair.'