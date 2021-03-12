Couple shocked to learn Piers Morgan is happily married

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 12 March 2021

image for Couple shocked to learn Piers Morgan is happily married
That can't be true, can it?

Gary and Lorraine Johnson, from Chutney on the Fritz, were shocked to learn that television celebrity Piers Morgan is happily married.

'We saw that he had left Good Morning Britain, and thought he might have a lonely life afterwards, with his outspoken views, so we googled him, and were shocked to see he was married.'

'Yes,' agreed Lorraine. 'We had always disagreed with him, so we thought he might not be a nice chap, but then I thought I don't always agree with Gary, and I love him. It goes to show, not everyone who has a different opinion to you isn't always a bad person. Maybe I have been wrong about a lot of people?'

'See?' said Gary, shouting up the stairs to his son, Thomas 'If a rich, successful man like Piers Morgan can get married, there is hope for you yet.'

I know he is only 16, but he has to start thinking about these things, doesn't he?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more