Couple shocked to learn Piers Morgan is happily married

Gary and Lorraine Johnson, from Chutney on the Fritz, were shocked to learn that television celebrity Piers Morgan is happily married.

'We saw that he had left Good Morning Britain, and thought he might have a lonely life afterwards, with his outspoken views, so we googled him, and were shocked to see he was married.'

'Yes,' agreed Lorraine. 'We had always disagreed with him, so we thought he might not be a nice chap, but then I thought I don't always agree with Gary, and I love him. It goes to show, not everyone who has a different opinion to you isn't always a bad person. Maybe I have been wrong about a lot of people?'

'See?' said Gary, shouting up the stairs to his son, Thomas 'If a rich, successful man like Piers Morgan can get married, there is hope for you yet.'

I know he is only 16, but he has to start thinking about these things, doesn't he?