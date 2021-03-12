Donald Trump Is Still After That Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump still seems fixated with the Nobel Peace Prize. Since Barack Obama got one, he wants one too. But each year, he fails to meet his date with destiney and the prize is awarded to someone else.

Maybe starting an insurrection, this year, might have had something to do with it. And standing in front of the White House and announcing to a group of rebels, “You have to fight for your country.”

Fight may not be the proper term to use when campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Now, if Trump were hunkering for a piece of apple pie or a piece of chocolate cake, that piece of pie or cake would be his. But awarded a piece of pie or cake isn’t the kind of Peace award that he would like. He wants the Nobel Peace Prize.

As well as not promoting an insurrection and reframing from telling people they should fight, maybe he should also not ridicule or mimic people with physical handicaps. Or not call people derogatory names? And not cage children, pull them away from their mothers, destroy their records and send them into victimhood.

How about not giving tax breaks to the richest, top shelf, millionaires of the nation, and instead help those who earn less than minimum wage? That would be one giant step toward the Nobel Peace Prize, but instead Trump always seemed to be after helping just the fat cats.

No offense meant for kitty cats, or the fat kitty cats; just the tax paying kind of fat cats.

