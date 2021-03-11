The Duke And Duchess Escaped But Are Back

Who knew it could be so tough being royal! No wonder Hamlet said, “To be or not to be?” Gosh, he must have been desperate. Too.

Compare the plush royal life to a bride married to a 9 to 5 worker instead of a Prince. The bride also has to have a real 9 to 5 job, drop the kid off at daycare, work all day, buy groceries for supper, pick up the kid from daycare, drive home (no chauffeur for this 9 to 5 lady) then prepare supper, eat, bathe and put the kid to bed. Then collapse in her bed.

Then start the whole Ground Hog Day again the next morning.

But at least the heavily overwhelmed, willfully ignored, and notoriously private royal two-some got their very private laundry out into the public venue for all to scrutinize. Bravo!

And the deep pockets generous enough to pay the two-some the princely sum of $7 million bucks. That ain’t no vegan kind of money!

The Sussex’s aren’t alone, though. There are other kids with needs who are also being ignored. They would welcome any food or shelter. They would even take a fully furnished or empty Kensington Palace or Frogmore House.

Those kids are the children still at the US border who, not by any choice of their own, are separated from their parents. Those children cry at night for their parents. They are also overwhelmed, ignored, and troubled. But they are children.

A good reason to focus on instead of spoiled grown-ups to those border children. Move those children out of cages and concrete bedding and into places like Kensington Palace or Frogmore House until they could be reunited with their parents and family.

Trapped border children have real needs. Deep pockets should focus on that kind of child.

