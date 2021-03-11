Hawkwind Fan still claiming to have a better taste in music than everyone else

Lifelong music fan Stephen Heckingthwaite still claims to have a better taste in music than everyone else, even though his record collection only consists of three very well-worn out vinyl records by heavy rockers Hawkwind.

'Yes,' said Stephen on his Twitter page, 'I ask anyone to present a better, more well-rounded and varied taste in music than I have."

The challenge duly accepted, various bods sent him photos of their music collections, with thousands of CDs and vinyl records, as well as people with full collections of Hawkwind's output, including several re-releases.

'I thought I had the best collection of Hawkwind albums, with Hawkwind, In Search of Space and Doremi Fasol Latido, but I was wrong. If I was wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?' wailed Stephen.