Jaggedone's Royalty Rock and Roll Show shocks the Paparazzi World!

(NOT EDITED) NO! Not those pair of Low-Levels milking their status on a talk show! Never would a 'Royal Scum-Bag' writer like Jaggedone waste one tap of his finger on them!

This is about real 'Royalty' rocking the glamour, celeb, superstar bubbles which these people reside in.

Here are the latest headlines from real global Kings, Queens, Princes, and Princesses to wet your demands for utter trash!

King Louie of Jungle Book royalty is re-releasing his super hit, "I Wanna Be Like You" as a rap version with Kanye West grunting, dressed as Baloo The Bear. King Louie's residual payment was a boat load of bananas! Kanye received a Bitch-Coin!

Mon Dieu, alias King Eric Cantona, was seen training in a Parisian fitness studio after French filmmakers decided to film his infamous Kung-Fu kick at the Palace. Mon Dieu refuses to let a stuntman double his kick because nobody could ever do it like him, or better!

Prince, the Real One, RIP, refuses to do stupid interviews with stupid talk show hosts after being contacted beyond by a 'Creepy Medium' in his Paisley Park Palace in heaven.

The King of Pop, Whacko, has also been asked to do a stupid interview with the same talk show host, but refused too because he's too busy snogging Elizabeth Taylor after her sex operation in heaven.

Prince of Darkness, the fake one, has promised never to use the word FUCK again as long as he knows who he is!

Prince of Darkness, the real one, has told the planet he will FUCK them with impunity as long as he rules over the other pretender to his throne!

Princess Tuna Chunks are stopping hunting precious Blue Tuna and will instead produce GMO tuna in a giant fishbowl.

Prince Hamed Naseem, lightweight boxer (Remember him) and Mike Tyson will fight each other at the O2 arena in a show fight, but must keep 2 meters social distance! Both will earn £5 million as they dance around the ring to the King of Pop's mega hit, 'I'm Bad' over 12 rounds!



So, royal Jaggedone lovers of utter crap (enough of that on CBS, BBC, CNN, and other purveyors of royal garbage who can't get enough of the other royal fake shit going down) these headlines are without doubt much more interesting and, certainly funnier!