In defense of Mrs. Cuomo’s son, the 63-year-old Governor, not to be confused with the younger, (but not young) 50-year-old CNN Cuomo, son.

Ladies, if Daniel Craig or Hugh Grant were to ask you out to tea at the Ritz (certainly both are men in positions of power), would you report either one to MI5, announce that they exercised predatory behavior? Both should resign from any present film productions?

Skip across the Atlantic. If Robert Redford or Steven Spielberg invited you for a Starbucks snack, would you call the FBI, hold a press conference, explain that you felt threatened by an older man's invitation?

Cuomo asked, “Would you consider dating an older man?”

Which appears innocent enough, and nowhere near Bill Cosby sneaking a quaalude, then saying, "Guess what? You're on a date."

“But Governor Cuomo is in a position of power.”

So is the AAA guy who comes over to change a flat tire.

What if a flight Captain (a superposition of power), during a trans-Atlantic flight (even more super) strolling down the aisle, saw someone special, not wearing a wedding ring, and she asks the guy passenger for a date? Should the guy passenger ask for a parachute and bailout?

Not realistic?

Okay, on landing, would it be more realistic for the guy passenger to report the Captain, (who flew missions over Iraq) and say she should resign or be fired?

Suppose Pope Francis invited you for espresso, would you report him to God?

Nailed it!

If older men in positions of power asking ladies for dates, makes those ladies feel threatened, do as Nancy Reagan once recommended:"Just say no."

