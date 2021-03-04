This Season’s Bachelorette Cancelled After The Bachelorette Becomes Pregnant

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – This season’s edition of The Bachelorette has been cancelled after only airing the first three shows.

Vodka Vermicelli with iRumors is reporting that the bachelorette Suzi Frillynix, 26, had been been running a fever of 104.8. After the network doctor conducted over 13 female tests, he verified that Suzi had an inverted cervix, three tonsils, and was 4-weeks pregnant.

The show’s executive producers and the sponsors became furious. They decided to cancel the show, but after meeting with Suzi and her agent for 45 minutes, all parties have agreed to continue.

They have decided that this season’s edition of the show will now be titled 'Guess Who The Bachelorette’s Baby’s Father Is'.

Miss Frillynix will only say that the baby's father is definitely one of the 10 bachelorette contestants.

The show will even be picking up two new sponsors, Johnson & Johnson’s 72-Hour Disposable Diapers and Hercules Vibrating Condoms.

Show host Corky Spellacola told Miss Vermicelli that, if the ratings are good, the network could end up picking up the new show for another season.