Remember last year when people were dropping like flies because of Coronavirus, and Trump - remember him? - wouldn’t enact the Defense Protection Act? There was a shortage of ventilators, and Jared Kushner was saving ventilators for his friends - just in case, - and Governor Cuomo had to fly to Washington D.C. to wrestle more out of Trump’s grip.

Governor Cuomo got the ventilators for New York, and Trump complained that Cuomo never thanked him. Asked about Trump’s complaint during a press conference, Cuomo said, “Of course I thanked him. What does he want me to do, send him flowers?”

Sarcastic, but to the point. Tough, but behave yourself. And the warning: "Don't try to use me as tweeter fuel."

Trump never made another complaint about Cuomo.

So Cuomo is a flirt. Some men flirt until they hit the grave. And really, who knows afterward? Right?

Cuomo told a nurse dressed up in hospital gear, gown, mask, gloves, head cover, apron, stethoscope, etc., “You do justice to that hospital gown.”

Hold it right there: Code Blue, call Gloria Steinem, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, etc. Cuomo is way out of line. North of Chicago.

“An apology is not enough. The Governor must resign. He’s a man in a position of power, and my goodness gracious, even a leering smile, and no words will intimidate women.”

Ladies, you wanted equality? Didn't you want into the big boys club? This is it. Clocks don’t move backward. Grow some sharp elbows and words.

Don’t be such ladies.

