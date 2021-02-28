Trump's CPAC Chorus Line

Not as high kicking as the New York City Rockettes, Trump’s CPAC team of Rockettes did their best to kick up for the boss. Same Trump who may be standing trial this time next year.

While the New York Rockettes kick eye-high, Trump’s troop of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Jr., Roger Stone, Lindsey Graham, and Kevin McCarthy could only make it ankle-high.

Poor Ted Cruz. Controlled by his daughters and Donald Trump, he tried his best to rage against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC was the cause of everything gone bad in America. He denounced her for you-name-it, but never managed to erase the memory of "I was just trying to be a good dad."

Ted Cruz's suit, while addressing CPAC, looked like the same wrinkled suit he may have packed for his overnight, round-trip flight to Cancun. Gosh, don’t the girls supervise what dad wears before he goes out the front door?

While Ted Cruz criticized Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the House Representative from the Bronx and Queens, New York, she had raised $5 million for a Texas food and water relief fund, and had distributed food in-person to Texans.

All that, while Ted Cruz, the Senator from Texas, was on his round trip journey to Cancun, "Trying to be a good dad."

No can kick eye-high.

Ask the same of US Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. He fist-pumped the rioters in front of the Capitol on January 6th. He voted against the confirmation of the election. He, too, was at CPAC, also trying his best to, "Me too," his way into the White House.

They can't kick eye-high, but marching flat-footed to Trump’s tune are Roger Stone, Lindsey Graham, and Kevin McCarthy.

But if you want to see an elegant, seasoned politician, kick above the eye, watch Joe Biden. The guy will River Dance circles around Trump's flat-footed chorus line.

With Bob Fosse's easy movements.

