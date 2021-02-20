Child Welfare Looking Into Parental Skills Of Senator Ted Cruz

After confessing that his daughter's demands motivated him into “Being a good dad and taking them to Cancun,” child welfare services are taking a closer look at the parental skills of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Is there no discipline in the Cruz household? What if the girls wanted a Pina Colada?

“Like a good dad, I said, sure.”

He used the term chaperone his daughters to Cancun. Chaperone? Really? They look like sweet little girls, but Ted Cruz makes them appear to be demanding little ladies running him ragged.

“The girls wanted to move to Disneyland for the rest of the school year, and like a good dad, I said okay. In hindsight, it may have been the wrong perception.”

Or, “The girls wanted fur coats and to start wearing high heels. Like a good dad, I said, okay!”

So Texas welfare services are taking a second look. Just in case.

The SPCA is also looking into the abandonment of the family dog, Snowflake. Snowflake was left home alone, like Macaulay Culkin, looking forlornly out the window. Sure Snowflake already has a fur coat (no high heels), but did the Cruz family leave the dog with enough food and water, or just a bathtub filled with pop tarts?

“Well, I wanted to take the dog, but the girls said, NO. So what’s a good dad to do?”

