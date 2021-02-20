Radiohead divulge the truth behind their mega-hit, "I'm a Creep!"

(NOT EDITED) Without mentioning Kardashian and Kanye, which Jaggedone did, sorry, it seems there are more mind-blowing scandals in the rock-pop world than a silicone butt, and extended penis!

Droopy-eyed lead singer of Radiohead, Thomas Edward Yorke, divulged to Jaggedone in an exclusive interview what he really meant in Radiohead's megarock-classic, 'I'm a Creep', which most Radiohead fans despise, but it made them millions, so fucking what!

Thomas gave Jaggedone a copy of the original lyrics, and now their fans can see what he really meant to write! Not CREEP, but SHEEP!

I'm a Sheep

When I was on the Yorkshire Moor

Waiting to be made into a Shepard's Pie

I spotted a Leeds United fan

Horny tyke weirdo made me cry

He gloated like a Reaper

In his sheep-shagging world

He thought I was special

Yep, so fuckin' special

But I'm a Sheep

I'm a woolly Moreno

What the hell is he doin' here?

He's such a fucking Queer

I don't care if he's a Tyke

Or a Dyke on a Bike!

I want a Ram in my body

I want a sheepish pole

I want him to notice

I've got 4 legs not two

So fuckin' special

I thought I was special

But I'm a Sheep

I'm a Moreno

What the hell is he doin' here?

He's such a sheep-shagging Queer

I'm escaping across the Moor

He's gagging after my 'bun'

Sheep, run, run, run, run,

It ain't no fun...

Whatever makes him happy

Whatever he wants

I'm too fuckin' special

So, I'll bite off his testicle

Cause I'm a Sheep

I'm a Moreno

What the hell is he doin' here?

He don't belong here

Leeds United sheep-shagging Queer

Radiohead lead singer, Thomas Edward Yorke, wrote these original lyrics after being traumatized at a Radiohead gig in Leeds! He admitted he was a Manchester United fan and the crowd turned nasty. They started throwing cans of best Yorkshire Bitter at him, so he called them a bunch of sheepshaggers and luckily escaped with his virginity back across the Pennines!