Radiohead divulge the truth behind their mega-hit, "I'm a Creep!"

(NOT EDITED) Without mentioning Kardashian and Kanye, which Jaggedone did, sorry, it seems there are more mind-blowing scandals in the rock-pop world than a silicone butt, and extended penis!
Droopy-eyed lead singer of Radiohead, Thomas Edward Yorke, divulged to Jaggedone in an exclusive interview what he really meant in Radiohead's megarock-classic, 'I'm a Creep', which most Radiohead fans despise, but it made them millions, so fucking what!
Thomas gave Jaggedone a copy of the original lyrics, and now their fans can see what he really meant to write! Not CREEP, but SHEEP!
I'm a Sheep
When I was on the Yorkshire Moor
Waiting to be made into a Shepard's Pie
I spotted a Leeds United fan
Horny tyke weirdo made me cry
He gloated like a Reaper
In his sheep-shagging world
He thought I was special
Yep, so fuckin' special
But I'm a Sheep
I'm a woolly Moreno
What the hell is he doin' here?
He's such a fucking Queer
I don't care if he's a Tyke
Or a Dyke on a Bike!
I want a Ram in my body
I want a sheepish pole
I want him to notice
I've got 4 legs not two
So fuckin' special
I thought I was special
But I'm a Sheep
I'm a Moreno
What the hell is he doin' here?
He's such a sheep-shagging Queer
I'm escaping across the Moor
He's gagging after my 'bun'
Sheep, run, run, run, run,
It ain't no fun...
Whatever makes him happy
Whatever he wants
I'm too fuckin' special
So, I'll bite off his testicle
Cause I'm a Sheep
I'm a Moreno
What the hell is he doin' here?
He don't belong here
Leeds United sheep-shagging Queer
Radiohead lead singer, Thomas Edward Yorke, wrote these original lyrics after being traumatized at a Radiohead gig in Leeds! He admitted he was a Manchester United fan and the crowd turned nasty. They started throwing cans of best Yorkshire Bitter at him, so he called them a bunch of sheepshaggers and luckily escaped with his virginity back across the Pennines!