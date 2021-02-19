Senator Ted Cruz Still In Hot Water

Texas is frozen, but Ted Cruz is still in hot water. So hot, Cruz could defrost the grid and reconnect gas and electric power for the still frozen Texas community.

“I wanted to be a good dad,” he defended.

Who can fault that? Certainly not his constituents. Mrs. Cruz even had an open text invitation for friends who might want to join Ted and her along with their children in Cancun, at $350 a night at the Ritz-Carlton, because, “It’s freezing here in Texas.”

Though the Cruz house had a fireplace they could have used, more than 14 million other people in Texas were in desperate situations.

So Senator Ted Cruz jumped ship, left Texas and his responsibilities, flying to Mexico, the same place he was pushing to wall off, for a stay at the Ritz-Carlton.

Similar to the Italian cruise ship captain who jumped ship in a speedboat after his ship hit rocks and sank. At least the Captain did not claim he had to rush home to replace the babysitter. He was, however, sentenced to 16 years in jail for the resulting manslaughter.

“I was just trying to be a good dad,” defends Cruz. Also, he says, he was planning to work remotely from Cancun.

Good idea! Way to go!

Too bad freezing Texans couldn’t also remotely enjoy the warm weather, running water, electricity, food, mariachi music, and a nice night or two in Cancun.

First, it was the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow, now it's the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun. Hmmm...

Read more by this author: