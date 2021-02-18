Biden Hits One Out Of The Ball Park

After four years in the gloom and negativism, and the fighting of Donald Trump, his family, his sycophants and his hangers-on and his wannabees, has come to a stop, the windows are open wide, fresh air is coming in, and Joe Biden is President of the United States.

D. Trump is just bad history. And he receives a D mark for his performance in the White House. Maybe even an F for his failure to represent Democracy and attempting to overturn his failed reelection with his failed insurrection.

No potshots at opponents during Biden’s Town Hall meetings on CNN, hosted by Anderson Cooper. However, he was asked whether he had heard from any of the former Presidents.

Biden replied, “All but one."

No name needs to be mentioned. The one is sulking with the crocodiles in Florida, calculating his next assault on the freedom of speech.

Besides coming across as a fashion plate, (trim and slim pin-stripe) during the Town Hall, President Biden spoke with sincerity, hope, and honesty. There was a battle in his tone when addressing COVID-19, climate change, minimum wage, and Putin. Still, he didn’t lapse into any personal vendetta about racism, misogyny, past opponents, or future opponents. Any hint of self-aggrandizement was missing. Whew!

But what a relief! After four years of muck, Biden made a Town Hall a grand slam out of the ballpark event.

