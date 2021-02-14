Who says it was an acquittal? The verdict was 57 to 43. There’s a 14 point difference. In a football game, that would have been a loss. Even Donald Trump can see it wasn’t a unanimous win or a real victory.

In the world of Albert Einstein, Galileo, Jeff Bezos, and God, a 57 to 43 score is a loss for Trump. Getting impeached once is horrendous. Getting impeached twice is a tattoo on the forehead reading, Incompetant Turd.

Pass the MAGA hat.

Voted for conviction by the Senate and ending up with 57 to 43 is a conviction. Sugarcoat it as much as Republicans would like with the claim of a required two-thirds majority, or a 67 vote majority is, as Nostradamus might say, “Baloney.”

So Republicans are giving one another high fives. “Beat the rat, again!”

No! Barack Obama was never impeached. Neither was Hillary Clinton. Bet money Joe Biden won’t be impeached. Neither will Kamala Harris.

If articles of impeachment were never brought upon Donald Trump, yes, that would be a win. It would also be a miracle. But it happened twice, and it ain’t anything to brag about or call a victory. To be impeached from the highest office in the world? Yikes!

How did Trump get there in the first place? Oh yes, the election was stolen from Hillary Clinton. No wonder Trump knew exactly how to accuse Joe Biden of the various steps in stealing an election.

57 to 43 is a conviction.

Read more by this author: