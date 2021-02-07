Republicans Censure Liz Cheney But Okay With Trump Inciting Riot

Planet Earth skidded to a stop, and started scratching its head.

“What?” Planet Earth asked. “The Republicans have censured Liz Cheney for exercising her freedom of speech, but are okay with Donald Trump inciting the January 6th riot of the Capitol Building, where six people were killed?”

“Move along,” said the Rest of the Universe, that polices the galaxies. “Trump is just a blip in time. He’ll be forgotten in a thousand years.”

But Planet Earth argued that if Liz Cheney were censured in Russia or North Korea or China, maybe, but this is the United States, land of Freedom Of Speech and Liz Cheney is Dick Cheney’s daughter, and this isn’t going to end right. Oh, no! Remember what happened to Saddam Hussein? He hid for over a year, and Cheney found him in a spider hole. And that was just the start of his problems.

“Keep moving. The world can’t stop turning. Liz Cheney will be just fine. The Southern District Court of New York will take care of Donald Trump and the rest of his cronies. Just get the world turning again.”

Planet Earth was stubborn, and argued that the Republicans acted just like Vladimir Putin trying to shut up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. The Republicans were an embarrassment. Can’t they see freedom of speech is bigger than Donald Trump? Democracy is bigger than Donald Trump. That the rest of the world is watching this debacle?

It’ll be alright. The Republicans want to piss in Trump’s golden toilet. They’ll be taken care of soon enough. Just move along and start turning Planet Earth.

With one foot on a skateboard, Planet Earth pushed off, and started turning again. "Humph, we'll see about that!"

