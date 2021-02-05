More than six weeks after it was released, Brian Asshat is still listening to Paul McCartney's latest album, 'McCartney III'.

Chutney on the Fritz's most famous bachelor, Thomas Johnson, who is only 15, and has his eyes on Sarah Fitzmaurice, is known for his forward-looking taste in music.

'In 1963, I was the first person in the Fritz area to own a Beatles LP, so I was considered a mover-and-a-groover back then, but I bought 'McCartney III' as my only album of the year, and it is yet to leave my CD player. I mean, it is not a great album, like anything by Sade or anything, but it is a good listen.'

Brian Asshat only owns seven albums. Three by musicians associated with The Beatles, one by Dido, one by Shania Twain, and two by Ronan Keating.