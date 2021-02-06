Young Frankenstein Curse Claims Cloris Leachman

LOS ANGELES – In yet another example of the curse on the actors in the movie Young Frankenstein, Cloris Leachman has passed away at age 94. This follows the long list of untimely deaths of the 1974 movie’s stars.

Starting with Marty Feldman in 1982 (aged 48), his death was soon followed by Madeline Kahn in 1999 (aged 57), Peter Boyle in 2006 (aged 71), Kenneth Mars (2011, aged 75) and Gene Wilder in 2016 (aged 83). It is believed that a curse was placed on the movie by John Whale, the director of the original Frankenstein movie, on anyone who tried to re-create his movie in a satirical manner.

“There is no way that all of these deaths could be a simple coincidence,” stated noted Hollywood psychic Terrence Lookman. “You put the pieces together, and it becomes obvious that the curse is real.”

Teri Garr could not be reached for comment. She is believed to be in hiding.