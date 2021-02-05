What happened to all of Ronan Keating's Albums?

It has been a mystery for years, but, apparently, Ronan Keating has sold many albums in his solo career and as a member of Boyzone, but these days no-one admits to having a CD in their collection.

Along with Shania Twain's works, the Vengaboys and The Lighthouse Family, these albums, like lost socks in the washing machine, have to be somewhere.

Euphoria Smith, a so-called expert (blogger in popular parlance) said: 'I believe that Ronan Keating, like Shania Twain and Chris De Burgh, has sold many records, but no-one I know has their albums or CD on display. Why is that?'

Yes, it is confusing that no-one shows the things that they are most ashamed to own.