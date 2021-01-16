Laurence Fox now working on his third album

Man-sized charisma and personality vacuum, former actor Laurence Fox is now working on his third album, Clueless and Maskless.

Having raised his profile on Twitter, the clueless little gobshite, who has no respect for human life, the NHS, or, it would seem, his own image and how his family view him, has bought a lanyard from Amazon, claiming he is exempt from wearing a mask.

Songs on the album include:

I ordered this Lanyard from Amazon

I was married to Billie Piper, you know.

I think you'll find I am the biggest snowflake.

Nepotism is overrated, if you don't have the talent.

Don't you know who I am?

Do you remember when I was on Lewis?

His previous album peaked at 86 on the album charts. His tuneless warblings are pretty much like his acting style, one-note.