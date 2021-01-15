Donald Trump Plans Split Screen During Biden’s Inauguration

The 2020 election is over and Donald Trump is moving on to other things.

Editor's note: Come on, get real.

Reply: Read on.

Donald Trump is planning a split screen distraction during Joseph Biden’s inauguration by introducing, on the very same day, hour, minute, a premiere revival performance of The Apprentice-2021.

Besides presenting a distraction from the inauguration, Trump also really needs the money.

The Apprentice-2021 desk will be situated in a set designed to be an exact replica of the Oval Office. Hopefully, as soon as Joe Biden takes his oath of office, the timing will be set, and Trump will be able to utter his two most memorable words, “You’re fired.”

Yes, Trump is petty and vindictive. Getting even is a top Trump priority. Making money is a fast second.

Trump and his people are hoping that the networks will go for a split screen; Biden’s swearing-in on one half, and then Trump’s “You’re fired,” on the other.

Giuliani has threatened to sue somebody if the networks don’t comply and go for the split screen.

The first Apprentice-2021 program will deal with financing and finishing The Wall that Mexico never paid for, and Trump never built.

Trump is also hoping he’ll receive an Emmy this time around, unless the Emmy Awards are rigged, just like the 2020 election...

