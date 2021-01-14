Is It Possible To Impeach Donald Trump Three Times?

Is it possible to impeach Donald Trump not just twice, but maybe a third time, say a year after leaving office?

Maybe the first two times were just the tip of the iceberg.

Certainly, the world has witnessed his exaggerations and deceptions over the past four years and when truth catches up with Trump, he shrugs it off, insisting something about alternative facts.

So, Donald Trump was impeached the first time for a telephone call to the president of Ukraine in a quid pro quo effort saying: "You want defense weapons to fight Russia? Get me dirt on Joe Biden."

The second impeachment was for inciting a domestic revolution while attempting to overturn an election. Clearly, he lost the election, but insisted he won it with the chant Stop The Steal.

Since he was in office for four years, and both impeachments took place in the last year and a half, chances are Sticky Fingers wasn’t totally crime-free during the previous two-and-a-;half years.

Maybe investigative reporters, the FBI, CIA, or the sheriff haven’t discovered the buried crimes yet, like what if he sold nuclear codes to pals Putin or Kim Jong Un? Could he be impeached post-White House or in a post-mortem sort of way? There could even be several more impeachable offenses hidden in the White House cellar yet to be uncovered.

Is there a Statute of Limitations for impeachments of ex-presidents?

So could Donald Trump be impeached three additional times after leaving the White House?

Fox news said, “Never!”

PBS said, “Possibly.”

CNN said, “Get outta here.”

Netflix said, “Yes! And a series of 29 episodes should follow.”

Maybe Donald Trump might request some form of Statute of Impeachment Limitations for presidents.

