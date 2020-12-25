Vice President Mike Pence Between Trump And A Hard Place

Call it Trump or a rock, same thing. But Pence is between Trump and a difficult choice.

Pence has to think of his future or ignore his future. Whether it’s nobler for him to suffer the outrageous slings and arrows of Trump’s pee-wee tweets, or take arms against a deluge of those tweets and plainly declare Joe Biden the new President of the United States on January 6 at a joint session of Congress.

Editor’s note — Boring.

Pence attended a White House meeting with conservative House Republicans serious about Pence overturning the 2020 election.

You can bet your house Trump was hiding behind the drapery and listening intently.

You also have to wonder what kind of morons are in the House of Representatives.

They think Pence should gavel the meeting to order and invalidate various states' votes as the presiding officer.

Bingo! Give the White House to that guy and that guy and the last guy out the door! Give the wing of Air Force One to that guy, the nose to that guy, and the tail to the last guy out the door.

Editor’s note — More interesting.

To sleep, perchance to dream and live with this either/or nightmare. If he throws out the swing state votes, he can declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election, and he’ll be a front runner for the 2024 election.

But, if he follows the Constitution, the law, and the election results, he’ll be considered a traitor by the conservative base and Donald Trump.

The further nightmare for Pence will be the footage of him declaring Biden the president. However, pragmatic thinkers believe it might serve him as the hero of the Constitution, American democracy, and justice, and enhance his political prospects for the presidency in 2024.

Editor's note -- Can’t lose the name of the game.

