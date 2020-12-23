A Christmas Non-Dickens-Fairy-Tale: Santa's Christmas reindeer hit by drone as it attempted to land!

(NOT EDITED) Wakefield, Yorkshire, UK: During his annual rounds of delivering presents to his clientele, Santa had a slight disruption at roughly 03.00 GMT on Christmas Eve.

Attempting a dodgy landing near Wakefield prison, to deliver presents to a run-down council estate next door, his leading reindeer, Rudolph, manoeuvred downwards, hoping to land near a chimney pot on the roof of a rather delipidated house knowing there were 4 poor kiddies waiting inside for their presents.

The parents ordered their presents on-line due to Corona and, they can pay for them in 2022, times are hard in 2020. In modern times Santa has internet connections and always prefers delivering to poor kids rather than kiddies of rich footy players in Manchester.

Approaching the chimney pot, Rudolph, swerved dramatically as a drone buzzed towards Santa's sledge. Santa was busy sleeping after a 'Hard Day’s Night'. The drone was heading towards HM Wakefield Prison loaded with Christmas goodies for the prisoners; smack, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, etc, on board.

It smacked into Rudolph's rear leg! He made an emergency landing. Santa woke up in shock smelling of brandy! The 'Old Bill' patrolling this very dodgy area arrested Santa for drunk driving and possession of illegal substances as the fully loaded drone landed in his sledge!

DHL took delivery of Santa's other presents promising him they would be delivered in time. Rudolph is now residing in an OAP home for retired reindeers near the Yorkshire Moors, and Santa is having a 'sniff' with other inmates until proven not guilty!