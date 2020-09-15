Kate Gosselin Shocked at Ex-Husband Jon's Arrest

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 15 September 2020



WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) - The original queen of TV’s reality shows is shocked at hearing of her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin’s arrest.

The tall, svelte blonde who starred with Jon on the reality show “Jon and Kate Plus 8,” cannot believe that Jon was caught with over $4 million in counterfeit ones.

She asked a reporter with iRumors, “Who the hell prints up counterfeit one’s?”

Kate the Great, as ex-boyfriend Steven Tyler dubbed her some years ago, remarked that John always had a strange type of fetish fondness for one-dollar bills.

She noted that at times he would have as many as 70, one-dollar bills stuffed in every pocket, and even in the crotch of his tightie whities underwear.

Jon, is denying the charges, and says he actually loves ten's more than one's.

Gosselin further explained that the counterfeit money, actually belonged to one of his ex-girlfriends, who has since left the country, and is now living in Herzogovina, with a female gypsy street walker.

Kate is truly embarrassed at the counterfeiting charges, and she has told her eight children, that their daddy was arrested for writing anti-Trump graffiti on a police car.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

