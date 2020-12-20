The One Show Christmas day special is just the Queen's Speech

Now that racist Aunt Gladys and slightly strange Uncle Bob will not be visiting you for Christmas or Boxing Day, we'd better remind you about the Queen's Speech.

Although Elizabeth will occasionally refer to herself as One, this isn't a special Christmas edition of the One Show, with the blandly inoffensive conversation about fishing quotas, and the best place to buy wool.

No, this is a series that looks at the state of the world, given by a woman now well into her 90s, who has had just a bad year as most of us have had.

She will raise important issues, like looking out for each other, doing our bit for our communities, but not in the vaguely patronising way that Jerry Springer used to do at the end of his shows.

Until next time, look after each other.