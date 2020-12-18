The BBC has given me the best Christmas ever, exclaims man, sarcastically

Gary Johnson, the father of Tom and husband of Lorraine, has sarcastically claimed that the BBC has given him the best Christmas present it ever could.

'Look at this shite,' said Gary, reading from the internet. 'Another six years of Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Specials. My life is complete. Add another six years of Call the Midwife, and Death in Paradise in the New Year, and that is my Christmas and winter peaking. What will we do in 2027, when it is over?'

Lorraine does as she always does, and raises her eyebrows. Tom was on the computer, talking to Sarah, even though she is now seeing Luke from the Sixth Form.

Life for the Johnsons is a never-ending round of fun.