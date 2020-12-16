New Gosh Handsome Guy Fired In D.C.

Whew! There’s a new, gosh handsome guy in Washington, D.C. Actually, he’s been there a while, but just recently surfaced. Trump’s cronies were all overweight, pudding bellies who drew immediate suspicion when seen with their way, way younger 2nd or 3rd wife. Though expressing sincere love for one another, an iron-clad prenup lurked: You get nothing if you leave before ten years.

Or, it's a one-to-ten years sentence.

So along comes the head of Cybersecurity And Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs. No pudgy, he. And you know Trump can’t spell cybersecurity or infrastructure. Anyway, a remarkably handsome guy with Robert Redford looks, Mr. Krebs made the mistake of doing an excellent job. He further doomed himself by proudly announcing his success and that of his agency, saying that the 2020 election was the most secure in history.

While Trump was screaming rigged and fraud, Mr. Krebs failed to follow the Trump White House playbook, and made the fatal announcement, saying: There was no cyber interference in the 2020 election.

Aye, yai, yai!

That announcement would never go over well with the Rigged Election King, family, or sycophants in the House and Senate. Krebs was immediately fired, out, history, so long, goodbye, close the door.

You see, the only way Trump could have lost the election is if the election were rigged. Forget Trump’s incompetence. Trump thought voters were too stupid to recognize his failures.

Krebs is everything that Trump is not. Krebs is professional, articulate, responsible, and successful, and can certainly spell cybersecurity and infrastructure correctly.

Lastly, to say the 2020 election was the most secure in history is to say that the 2016 election Trump 'won' was not secure.

Trump stole it.

