The Party’s Over, Time For Trump To Go Home

Like a bad guest, Donald Trump is lingering on after the party is over and insisting it isn’t over, going to courts to try and keep the party going while demanding more food and drink. Some stragglers in the House and Senate want the gig and good times to continue, as do hanger-ons and family members.

“Free rides on Air Force One to anywhere in the world? Who’s going to give up that party favor?”

Like after every party, the White House staff count the silver, china, crystal, chairs, paintings, chandeliers, rugs, and anything else that isn’t nailed down and could fit in the back of an SUV.

Trump is ticked at Mitch McConnell for congratulating Joe Biden on his election win.

Witnesses willing to speak, under the safety of taking the 5th, overheard Trump ask, “Like what am I? Chopped liver? I’m still president. The election was stolen. I should know.”

Whoops! Did his experience give Trump that know-how knowledge?

To further demonstrate their staying power, and that the party was not over, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent out invitations to 900 guests for an indoor holiday party at the State Department. Less than 90 guests showed up. Santa Claus wore a mask, Pompeo went home early, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

In Franklin Roosevelt's day, the inauguration wasn’t held until March. Today, with Donald Trump, January isn’t soon enough.

“I AM NOT A PARTY FAVOR.”

Okay.

